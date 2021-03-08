Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,150,000 after purchasing an additional 626,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,856,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,517,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,186,000 after purchasing an additional 312,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,608,000 after purchasing an additional 312,630 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

HRL stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.