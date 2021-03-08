Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Down 5%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.08. 954,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,471,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, Director James A. Schoonover sold 16,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $43,960.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,976 shares in the company, valued at $376,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

