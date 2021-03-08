Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) traded up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.65 and last traded at $85.64. 140,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 142,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.42.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $526.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.53.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $683.36 million for the quarter.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
