Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) traded up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.65 and last traded at $85.64. 140,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 142,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.42.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $526.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.53.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $683.36 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $266,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $362,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

