Howdoo Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. Howdoo has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Howdoo token can currently be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00059077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00796059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00060915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00029618 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00041197 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (UDOO) is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.