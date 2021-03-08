HP (NYSE:HPQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.64

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 277909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,129,165.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,296 shares of company stock valued at $7,865,431 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in HP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in HP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HP by 1.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in HP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

