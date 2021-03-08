H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Senior Officer Larry Froom Sells 9,000 Shares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,200.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$14.58. 494,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,870. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.39 and a 1 year high of C$19.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.14.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.