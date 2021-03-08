HSBC Lowers Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) to Hold

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RGEDF opened at $29.52 on Monday. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $29.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95.

About Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.

Richter Gedeon VegyÃ©szeti GyÃ¡r NyilvÃ¡nosan MukÃ¶do Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. The company focuses on the development and manufacture of products in various therapeutic areas, including gynecological, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.

