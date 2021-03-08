HSBC Lowers Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) to Hold

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
RGEDF opened at $29.52 on Monday. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $29.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95.
About Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.
