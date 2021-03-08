HTMLCOIN (HTML) Reaches Market Cap of $3.29 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One HTMLCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $2,453.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,604.34 or 0.99893747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00036744 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $472.00 or 0.00913683 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.83 or 0.00411994 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.82 or 0.00291944 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00075219 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00037957 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002079 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

