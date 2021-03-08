Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) vs. EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Financial Survey

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals -14.02% -7.32% -2.87% EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70%

67.4% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hudbay Minerals and EMX Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 1 3 7 0 2.55 EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $9.60, indicating a potential upside of 40.21%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than EMX Royalty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and EMX Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.24 billion 1.45 -$343.81 million ($0.19) -36.05 EMX Royalty $3.83 million 66.99 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

EMX Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudbay Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats EMX Royalty on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.