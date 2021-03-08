Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HGEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. National Securities began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $988,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,469,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,962,992.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,902,517. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.