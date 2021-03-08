Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 919,201 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 833,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

HGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. National Securities started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $988,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,469,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,962,992.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 500,774 shares of company stock worth $9,902,517 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

