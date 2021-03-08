Humaniq Price Hits $0.0084 on Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $6,215.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00058673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.63 or 0.00801716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00026280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00029302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00041954 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

