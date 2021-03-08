Humaniq Trading Up 30.6% Over Last Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $3,906.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00059045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.58 or 0.00816016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00061695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00029319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00041029 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.