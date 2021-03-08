Humanscape (HUM) Trading 26.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Humanscape has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $25.07 million and $62,710.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

