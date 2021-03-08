HUNT Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.95 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded up 37% against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $21.95 million and $6.44 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.17 or 0.00460300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00067158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00075980 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00080739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.18 or 0.00452456 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

HUNT Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.