Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.53

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 62733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

