Huobi Token Trading Up 7% This Week (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $2.87 billion and $1.00 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for $15.34 or 0.00030021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00799486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00061096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00041167 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003601 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,866,518 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

