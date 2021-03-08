Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.30. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $53.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $252,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 73.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 362,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,824 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

