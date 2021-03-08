HUSD Reaches Market Cap of $602.14 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, HUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. HUSD has a total market cap of $602.14 million and $1.11 billion worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00060126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.77 or 0.00813232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00026220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00060960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00030061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00041185 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 602,523,165 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.