HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) dropped 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.36. Approximately 1,589,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,703,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in HUYA by 806.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in HUYA by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in HUYA by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HUYA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

