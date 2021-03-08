HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) dropped 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.36. Approximately 1,589,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,703,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.
HUYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92.
About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.
