HyperDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.00 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $24,502.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,795,645 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

