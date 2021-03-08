Hyperion Trading 30.6% Lower This Week (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $41,116.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.53 or 0.00818004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00061074 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00030319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00041351 BTC.

About Hyperion

HYN is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 148,163,883 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

