HyperQuant Achieves Market Capitalization of $36,635.74 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $36,635.74 and approximately $648.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00057809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.55 or 0.00798862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00062578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00029369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00040609 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

