HyperQuant (HQT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $34,354.44 and approximately $2,931.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.64 or 0.00800890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00029566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00041216 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

