iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.50

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$67.50 and last traded at C$67.37, with a volume of 139018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$61.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.04.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

