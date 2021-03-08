IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.09% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $15,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC stock opened at $235.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.76. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.63.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.