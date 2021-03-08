Ibstock (LON:IBST) Hits New 1-Year High at $235.63

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 235.63 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 234.10 ($3.06), with a volume of 98782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($3.02).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 198 ($2.59).

The company has a market cap of £958.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 213.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 186.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

