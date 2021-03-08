iCAD (ICAD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

iCAD (NASDAQ: ICAD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2021 – iCAD is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – iCAD had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – iCAD is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – iCAD had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – iCAD had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – iCAD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

2/2/2021 – iCAD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

1/28/2021 – iCAD is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

ICAD traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $16.55. 201,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,750. iCAD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $380.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Get iCAD Inc alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 151,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 621.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.