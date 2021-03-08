ichi.farm (ICHI) Trading 8.3% Lower This Week

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.14 or 0.00461992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00067184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00075995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00080702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00050851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.54 or 0.00452940 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.