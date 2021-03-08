ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $232.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $207.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Get ICON Public alerts:

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.82. 2,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,167. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.39. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $223.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 519.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in ICON Public by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.