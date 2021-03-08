ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $215.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.56% from the stock’s previous close.

ICLR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

ICLR stock opened at $179.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.20 and a 200-day moving average of $195.39. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $223.62. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 519.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in ICON Public by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

