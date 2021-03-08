Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $599.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Iconic Token token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $599.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.55 or 0.00453204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00067398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00046232 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00076019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00078398 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.00466089 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,971,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,171,158 tokens. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars.

