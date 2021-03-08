IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 933.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,714 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.16% of IDACORP worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 773,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,270,000 after purchasing an additional 171,452 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 758,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,616,000 after buying an additional 86,327 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,675,000 after buying an additional 136,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,994,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 827.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after buying an additional 281,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $90.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

