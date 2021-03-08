Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Shares Up 22.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares rose 22.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 1,858,936 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 601,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Specifically, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar purchased 69,941 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $127,292.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $215.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). On average, equities research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 53,519 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

