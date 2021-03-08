IDEX (IDEX) Trading Up 19% This Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 19% higher against the dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $42.65 million and $2.21 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00060132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.31 or 0.00816003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00025967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00061039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00041382 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,734,854 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.