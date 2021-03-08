Idle (IDLE) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Idle token can now be purchased for about $13.12 or 0.00025186 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $15.71 million and $287,121.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idle has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.91 or 0.00456811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00067113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00046065 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00076217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00079387 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.88 or 0.00460595 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,197,469 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

