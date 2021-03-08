IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 5,903 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 96,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,165,000 after buying an additional 63,128 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth raised its stake in Apple by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 62,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 46,492 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 43,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 32,541 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Apple by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in Apple by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 38,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 32,626 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.16. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.