IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.09

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$37.09 and last traded at C$36.75, with a volume of 140434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.19.

IGM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.90.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.54.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

