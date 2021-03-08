Ignition Price Down 29.3% Over Last Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Ignition token can currently be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $74,182.37 and approximately $30.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,297.69 or 0.99927603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00036324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011985 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00073302 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003764 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,405,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,392,635 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.