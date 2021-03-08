iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.24

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 13459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IHRT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in iHeartMedia by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iHeartMedia by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

