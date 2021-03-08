IHT Real Estate Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $38,754.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00059077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00796059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00060915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00029618 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00041197 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

