ImageCoin Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $285,582.22 and $155,540.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000036 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000896 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,965,812 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

