IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Price Target Cut to $42.00

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $59.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 324.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of IMRA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. 5,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,509. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46. IMARA has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $62.71.

In related news, CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $124,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IMARA by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IMARA by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IMARA by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IMARA by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMARA

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

