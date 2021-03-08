IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Price Target Cut to $42.00

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $59.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 324.67% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of IMRA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. 5,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,509. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46. IMARA has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $62.71.
In related news, CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $124,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
About IMARA
Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
