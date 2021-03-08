ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) Insider Acquires A$172,504.68 in Stock

ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) insider Damian Banks acquired 78,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$172,504.68 ($123,217.63).

Damian Banks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ImExHS alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Damian Banks acquired 48,340 shares of ImExHS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$60,425.00 ($43,160.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.03.

ImExHS Limited operates as an imaging software as a service and ancillary service provider in Australia and internationally. It is involved in developing and selling Hiruko software platform that comprises radiology information system, which manages the workflow management system with a patient data and image distribution system, as well as picture archiving and communication system that allows healthcare organization to capture, store, view, and share radiology images.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for ImExHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImExHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.