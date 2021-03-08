Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) – Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Immersion in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 5th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $9.65 on Monday. Immersion has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $259.94 million, a PE ratio of -193.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%.

In related news, Director William C. Martin sold 1,149,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $11,263,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $15,190,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,685,713 shares of company stock valued at $38,236,385. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Immersion by 1,197.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 505,956 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Immersion by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 378,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the third quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Immersion by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.