Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($6.36) Per Share

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunic in a report issued on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will earn ($6.36) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $14.99 on Monday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Immunic by 62.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

