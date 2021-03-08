ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,892,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 557,564 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.54% of ImmunoGen worth $44,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 56.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 98.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

