ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.46. 1,975,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,793,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMGN. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

