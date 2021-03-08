Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading Up 13.9%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares were up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $15.39. Approximately 13,493,804 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 645% from the average daily volume of 1,812,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -11.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

