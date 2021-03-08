Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMO. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

IMO stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,437 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

